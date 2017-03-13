MTV Movie Awards to add television categories

MTV is known for their eccentric movie awards, where categories include “Best WTF Moment” and “Best On-Screen Dirtbag.” But the network announced Monday that the popular award show will add television categories and officially become the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The show will be held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will air live on Sunday May 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. on MTV, as reported by E! News. Nominees, performers and hosts will be announced at a later date.

MTV also announced that they will hold a “Movie and Television Festival” outside the Shrine Auditorium right before the awards ceremony, as reported by Deadline. At this event, fans will be treated to live musical performances, special guest stars and food. Fans will also be able to nab a front row seat on the red carpet and see all their favorite celebrities arrive.

With the addition of television biggest stars, it sounds like an exciting event for celebrities and fans alike!

We can’t wait to see what else MTV has in store for us at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards!