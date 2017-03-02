Mumford & Sons ‘Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder’ DVD review

On Feb. 3, Eagle Vision USA released Mumford & Sons’ new concert film, Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder on DVD and Blu-ray. The set truly shows their versatility and ability to work up their audience.

Mumford & Sons play a wide variety of music and it’s all represented in this concert. They move back and forth between acoustic numbers like “Below My Feet” and electric ones like “Wilder Mind” with ease. These men are incredibly musical. Marcus Mumford seamlessly trades the guitar for drums on “Lover of the Light” and the other members swap instruments on several tunes as well.

Their music has a haunting beauty while making your heart quicken its pace. The audience members are in thrall and Mumford works them up. There are several call and answer sessions, he riles them up to dance and he also walks through the audience at one point while singing with emotion clear in his movements and facial expressions. They respond to him in kind.

Mumford & Sons are apparently well known in South Africa. They released a single in 2016 with African artist Baaba Maal, plus The Very Best and Beatenberg called There Will Be Time. They bring out those artists to play with them for this concert on multiple tunes. It gives them a worldlier sound and all the musicians play with great feeling.

Overall, this is an awesome concert with amazing sound. It starts with sparse instrumentation and then moves into full and electronic numbers. They play songs from their many albums including fan favorites The Cave and Little Lion Man. If you’re a fan of both their Americana and electronic sounds, you’ll enjoy this DVD. Pick it up today!