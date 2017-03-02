Nate Ruess welcomes first child with girlfriend Charlotte Ronson

It’s a boy for singer Nate Ruess and fashion designer Charlotte Ronson!

The couple welcomed their first child, Levon Ronson-Ruess in early February, according to Page Six. An exact date of birth has not been reported.

The news was confirmed by Ruess’s representatives but was revealed through a series of Instagram posts from Ronson’s mother, jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones and Ronson’s twin sister, DJ Samantha Ronson.

See the new grandmother and aunt gush over their adorable new family member!

#iamsoinlove with my very first #newborn beautiful #grandchild 🙏🏻💙 to the left of my photo that eludes you is an incredibly beautiful and adorable baby #takemyword 😘💙 A post shared by Ann Dexter-Jones (@anndexterjonesdesign) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Happy Birthday to you @nateruess! On your birthday I just want to say…. Thank you for the best gift ever….. my cafe du monde sweatshirt! Oh and my nephew is pretty awesome, too. What a generous guy you are…. #happybirthdaynateruess A post shared by Samantha Ronson (@samantharonson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:11pm PST



Charlotte Ronson is also the sister of famous music producer and artist Mark Ronson.

The Fun. frontman, 35 and Ronson, 39, have been dating since 2014.

Congratulations to the happy family!