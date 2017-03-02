Nate Ruess welcomes first child with girlfriend Charlotte Ronson

March 02 15:34 2017

It’s a boy for singer Nate Ruess and fashion designer Charlotte Ronson!

The couple welcomed their first child, Levon Ronson-Ruess in early February, according to Page Six.  An exact date of birth has not been reported.

The news was confirmed by Ruess’s representatives but was revealed through a series of Instagram posts from Ronson’s mother, jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones and Ronson’s twin sister, DJ Samantha Ronson.

See the new grandmother and aunt gush over their adorable new family member!


Charlotte Ronson is also the sister of famous music producer and artist Mark Ronson.

The Fun. frontman, 35 and Ronson, 39, have been dating since 2014.

Congratulations to the happy family!





