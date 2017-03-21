‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Getaway’

The latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles found the team looking into a murder case that is connected to a cyber attack on the U.S. Treasury Department. When data on undercover agents involved in counterterrorism is stolen, the team must work to find who is responsible. When two suspects are located, Nell and Eric go undercover in order to find out if they are involved.

Meanwhile, Sam works with Anna when Callen is sent on another assignment from Hetty. It turns out there is a reason Callen is not working the case and it involves his recovery after being betrayed by someone he thought he loved.

This episode had so many lighthearted moments as the team worked the case and we got to see Nell and Eric’s relationship evolve. Plus, Kensi and Deeks undercover has always been entertaining, but seeing them on overwatch made for some hilarious moments.

Next week’s episode is sure to be an action packed one, especially considering it takes place on an airplane. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed for our agents and in the meantime, you can check out the top ten moments from “Getaway.”