‘NCIS: New Orleans:’ Top 10 moments from ‘The Last Stand’

On the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride gets a request from an old friend named Rita Devereaux, a JAG lawyer who is worried about a missing colleague named Noah Sandler. He had wanted to meet with her to discuss something but failed to show up. When their missing victim is found dead, the team investigates to figure out of his murder was business related or personal in nature.

As the case goes on, the team begins figuring out just who is behind the murder and when the situation comes to a head, Chris and Sonja are taken hostage, leaving the rest of the team to work to save them.

In the meantime, Tammy suspects something is going on with Pride when she sees he had a late night with company at the office. However, the team thinks nothing of it but she can see something is going on with Rita and Pride.

This was an interesting case that saw twists and turns wherever the team went. It was difficult to see who was involved until at least partway through the episode. When the show returns March 14, we will have two episodes to enjoy. For right now though, check out our top ten moments from “The Last Stand.”