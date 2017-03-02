‘Nerdland’ featuring Paul Rudd and Patton Oswalt Blu-ray review

On Feb. 7, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released their new movie, Nerdland on Blu-ray and DVD. The film has a unique animated style, but while it has its funny moments, the story is strange overall.

The movie is about two best friends, voiced by Paul Rudd and Patton Oswalt, who make a pact to become famous by the end of the day, no matter what it costs. They start with good deeds, then move onto juvenile pranks and finally think about more sinister activities. With them on their adventure are an odd comic book store owner and the women of the friends’ dreams.

The animation in this film is distinctive and well done. The story, however, is lacking something. The characters are shallow and while there are some humorous instants, the story revolves mostly around sex and violence jokes. Rudd and Oswalt make a valiant effort at making the script passable, but it’s simply missing depth.

While this film isn’t terrible, it’s not something I would recommend to friends unless they were die-hard adult animation fans. It would be a unique addition to an eclectic collection of films, but if you don’t enjoy juvenile humor, this one isn’t for you.