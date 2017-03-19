Did Netflix just create the ultimate binge-watching hack?

We all know that binge-watching is serious business, and there’s no time to waste when taking in your favorite shows. Well, Netflix agrees.

The popular streaming service is introducing a new button that allows viewers to skip the intros of shows to get right to the drama. The button allows viewers to move past the opening credits right away without having to manually skip to the start. It works for shows that both open with a title sequence and for ones that have a sequence after a cold open.

Experienced Netflix users know that while the opening credits may be interesting and exciting the first time around, when you’re binge-watching, it can get pretty annoying to watch the same opening over and over again. Until now, the only way around it was to fast forward, inevitably moving too far and having to go back. Not anymore.

The Verge reported that in a statement, a Netflix spokeswoman said, “We perform hundreds of tests every year to help make the Netflix member experience better.”

The button is still in testing phases for Netflix, but users are already falling in love with the new tool, taking to Twitter to express their gratitude.

Netflix finally has a Skip Intro button!! (cc @CaseyNewton) pic.twitter.com/V8NEQvhlW3 — Mehedi Hassan (@mehedih_) March 17, 2017

The Skip Intro button on Netflix is a GOD SEND! 🙌🏻 — Matthew Golden (@Mattypi0225) March 18, 2017