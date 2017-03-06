Netflix renews ‘One Day at a Time’ for season two

Netflix has officially renewed the reboot of One Day at a Time, the remake of the popular 1970s sitcom, for a second season.

There is no word yet on when you can expect the second season to hit the streaming platform, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The remake takes a modern spin on the traditional family set-up, following the lives of three generations of a Cuban-American family, including a newly single army vet who is trying to balance her two kids and her traditional mother, amongst other things.

All of the stars from the show will be returning for the second season. They include Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky, as reported by Deadline, who called the show “one of the best sitcoms yet from the streaming service” and a “poignant winner.”

Norman Lear, the creator of the original One Day at a Time, is one of the producers of the reboot.

The sitcom tweeted out a celebratory GIF to announce that it was picked up for a second season.