New internet challenge has world wondering how the heck you do that?

The internet world is filled with wacky challenges. From the cinnamon challenge to the water bottle flip challenge, YouTubers and social media users alike are always up for a new game. This year it seems that the viral test is this cup blowing trick.
As all internet fads begin, first someone posts a video. This time, it seems that someone was Instagram user mo150_. The clip was uploaded on March 15 and already has more than 23,000 views.
In the video, a student spins a cafeteria cup that is stacked inside another cup until it spins on its own. Next, a soft blow will send the cup flying and then landing perfectly inside another cup.
HOW ? 😂 @deandre__6
A post shared by Mo Moneyyy (@mo150__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT
Already, the trick is spreading. More and more cups are being blown into the air and posted on social media.
They said I wouldn’t do it again #cupblowingchallenge #trusttheprocess pic.twitter.com/fdFCC2ornv
— AKA Klay Thompson (@TylerOnishi) March 18, 2017
@WORLDSTAR @sachit_verma1 pic.twitter.com/OMvv22J9HG
— Logic Zord (@College_Lee_) March 18, 2017
Still, it leaves me wondering, how the heck do you do that?
