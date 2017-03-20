New internet challenge has world wondering how the heck you do that?

New internet challenge has world wondering how the heck you do that?
March 20 12:03 2017

The internet world is filled with wacky challenges. From the cinnamon challenge to the water bottle flip challenge, YouTubers and social media users alike are always up for a new game. This year it seems that the viral test is this cup blowing trick.

As all internet fads begin, first someone posts a video. This time, it seems that someone was Instagram user mo150_. The clip was uploaded on March 15 and already has more than 23,000 views.

In the video, a student spins a cafeteria cup that is stacked inside another cup until it spins on its own. Next, a soft blow will send the cup flying and then landing perfectly inside another cup.

HOW ? 😂 @deandre__6

A post shared by Mo Moneyyy (@mo150__) on

Already, the trick is spreading. More and more cups are being blown into the air and posted on social media.

Still, it leaves me wondering, how the heck do you do that?





