New ‘Wonder Woman’ trailer released
March 12 17:06 2017

“I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta. In the name of all that is good, your wrath upon this world is over,” announces Gal Gadot in the newest Wonder Woman trailer.

The newest trailer teased its audience with Diana’s backstory as it showed how she trained to be a warrior on her home island. When a World War II pilot (Chris Pine) crashes on the island of Themyscira, Diana believes that Ares, the God of War, is responsible for the war. To stop it, she leaves her home island and heads for London, which she claims is “hideous.”

Gadot first released the trailer on Twitter after promising fans a surprise regarding the film at the Kid’s Choice Awards on March 11.

 

Wonder Woman was directed by Patty Jenkins and is set to release in theaters on June 2.





