Nicki Minaj calls Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande ‘low key savages’

Nicki Minaj’s new single is catching attention from so many other singers in Hollywood.

The female rapper dropped her new track “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

Some of the “sweet & innocent” women in the industry including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Tinashe and Jhene Aiko all shared the love. All four singers posted videos of themselves listening to Minaj’s new track to social media for the world to see.

This resulted in Minaj posting a tribute to these four calling them “low key savages.”

In case you weren’t aware of the drama. “No Fraud” is Minaj’s response to Remy Ma’s diss track.

Last month Remy accused the rapper of anything and everything. Some of these included plastic surgery to infidelity.

Although Remy hasn’t responded to the diss track, the world certainly as. The song is the first ever to reach the No. 1 spot on iTunes by a female rapper.