NKOTB releases music video for ‘One More Night’

New Kids on the Block a.k.a. NKOTB, may not be new anymore, but they’ve definitely still got it.

The group premiered the music video for their new single “One More Night” on March 14. The video shows all five members Donnie, Jordan, Jonathan, Joey and Danny preparing for a night out. Donnie, Jordan, Jonathan and Joey can be seen looking out on a sunset cityscape as Danny drives in a car. Danny and Jonathan meet up and speed away in Danny’s car.

The members of the group finally meet backstage at a concert, where they go on to perform the song together.

“One More Night,” is a song off of NKOTB’s upcoming EP Thankful which will be released on May 12. The song is also available for pre-order on iTunes.

You can watch the video below: