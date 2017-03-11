Self-proclaimed “news junkie” and lifetime achievement honoree Shirley MacLaine thinks that American politics would be better if Oprah Winfrey were president.

At the Texas Film Awards March 9, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Shirley MacLaine nominated Oprah for president after discovering the multi-talented talk show host would be reprising MacLaine’s role in the remake of Terms of Endearment.

This is not the first time that Oprah has been mentioned as a presidential candidate. On the Bloomberg show March 1, it was brought up that Oprah would be a popular choice. She seemed baffled by the statement at first, but then discussed how one doesn’t need to have much political experience to get the job.

The original Terms of Endearment won five Academy Awards in 1984, including MacLaine’s Oscar for best actress. Now Oprah is set to reprise the role of the hard-to-please mother. Oprah will be reuniting with Director Lee Daniels, whom she worked with on the 2013 film The Butler.