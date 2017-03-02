The 63-year-old television show host, Oprah Winfrey, backtracked her previous statement about running for president in 2020. At first, the TV personality confirmed that she would “never” run for president. Although after the previous election, she reconsidered the possibility.

Winfrey, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s campaign, said that Donald Trump’s victory made her feel more qualified to run for office.

In December 2016, Oprah sat down and spoke with David Rubenstein on his show, The David Rubenstein Show. The interview aired on Wednesday, March 1 and Oprah was pressed about running for president.

“So have you ever thought,” Rubenstein inquired, “that given the popularity you have, we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women, that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?”

Winfrey paused but then responded. “I never considered the question even a possibility,” she said. “I just thought, ‘Oh. Oh.'”

“Right, because it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States,” Rubenstein stated.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough,'” Winfrey continued. “And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.'”

But when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January 2017, Colbert asked whether or not she thought Michelle Obama would run for president.

To this Winfrey exclaimed, “Never!”

Then Colbert proposed, “Is there any charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love?” which prompted a huge round of applause from the audience.

But even so, Winfrey denied. “It’s not my thing,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the TV mogul’s name has popped up in relation to politics. In fact, Michael Moore, a documentary maker who recently released a film about Donald Trump, said he believed the Democratic party needed to nominate someone who is well liked.

Moore told CNN, “Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah [Winfrey] or Tom Hanks. Why don’t we run beloved people? We have so many of them.”

He continued, “The Republicans do this – they run [Ronald] Reagan and the Terminator [Arnold Schwarzenegger] and other people. Why don’t we run somebody that the American people love? That they are really drawn to and that are smart and have good politics and all that?”

Ultimately, celebrities such as Kanye, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Roseanne Barr have registered interests in running for president now that The Apprentice host has won.

So, President Winfrey?