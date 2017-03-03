Ouch! Ed Sheeran reveals he hit Justin Bieber in the head with a golf club

That is going to leave a mark!

Ed Sheeran revealed in an interview with The Guardian that he smashed Justin Bieber in the head with a golf club after he had a little too much to drink. And the story is epic.

The two musicians were at a dive bar in Japan a while back having a good time. While Bieber stayed sober by only drinking water, Sheeran eventually got drunk. They left the bar to go to a gold course to continue the fun. And that’s where the real story begins.

Bieber laid on the ground, put a golf ball in his mouth and dared Sheeran to try and hit the ball out of his mouth. Sheeran describes the moments that follow.

“I was like, ‘F**k, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like…. I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was, one of those ‘What the f**k?’ moments.”

Thank goodness Bieber was fine! Perhaps next time the two will figure out that hitting a golf ball out of one’s mouth is not the best idea, especially after one of them has had a few drinks. But maybe Sheeran will write a song for Bieber and sing about the experience.

This is not the first time that Sheeran has dealt with facial accidents. As we reported, earlier in the year while at a party with Princess Beatrice in England, Sheeran was slashed in the face with a sword, when Princess Beatrice jokingly tried to “knight” musician James Blunt. The scar is still visible on his cheek.

Maybe Sheeran should try to avoid these dangerous party tricks now. Especially since his album Divide was just released today and he will embark on a world tour later this year.