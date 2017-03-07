‘Overboard’ remake finds its stars in Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez

The remake of the 1987 classic MGM comedy Overboard, by legendary director Gary Marshall, has just cast its stars. Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez will take on the roles made iconic by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, respectively.

The reboot is being “re-imagined,” according to E! News, with the roles being reversed. Derbez will play a “spoiled playboy” from a wealthy Mexican family who “after falling off a yacht—just as Hawn’s mean and spoiled character did in the original film,” loses his memory. Faris will play “a single mom [who] convinces him that they’re married.”

Overboard is set to begin filming in May in Vancouver, but there is no word yet on when we can expect the movie to be released.

MGM Motion Picture Group President Jonathan Glickman has this to say about the remake and its stars, as reported by Yahoo.

“The original ‘Overboard’ was beloved and the only way to bring it back is to reinvent the story in a whole new way. Anna and Eugenio are two of the most charismatic forces in comedy whose take on the material will modernize the story for a whole new generation of moviegoers.”

Faris is known for her comedic roles in The House Bunny and on her hit CBS sitcom Mom. Derbez is a Latin-American star who is known for his long-running television show “La Familia P. Luche.” He also produced, directed and starred in a comedy “Instructions Not Included,” which was an international hit, grossing over $100 million.

It is reported that Farris might have beat out Jennifer Lopez for the job, as well as Hawn and Russell’s daughter Kate Hudson. However, Hudson told Seth Meyers back in a 2014 interview that she could never play such an iconic role that her mother created.

Congratulations to Anna and Eugenio! We can’t wait to see the remake!