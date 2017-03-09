Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have split

The Vampire Diaries is not the only thing ending this week.

Actors Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have broken up after four years of dating, as reported by E! News.

The two met on the set of The Vampire Diaries back in 2012, when they were both appearing in the show’s fourth season. Tonkin’s character ended up joining the spin-off of the show, The Originals in 2013, while Wesley stayed on as a main character.

Wesley, 34 and Tonkin, 27, were last seen in public together before Christmas. This is around the time their usual PDA Instagram posts, like the one seen below from Tonkin on Wesley’s birthday, stopped.

Happy Birthday @paulvedere ❤️ 🐱 A post shared by Phoe🐝e Tonkin (@phoebejtonkin) on Jul 23, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

A source told E! News that the two are still “good friends,” and that “the relationship just ran its course.”

The news comes only a day before the final episode of the show that kindled their romance, comes to an end. The Vampire Diaries airs its last episode on Friday, March 10. Catch it tomorrow at 9 p.m. on The CW.