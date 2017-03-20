Penelope Cruz set to play Donatella Versace in ‘American Crime Story’ season 3

March 20 17:38 2017

Only a beautiful Oscar-winning actress can step into Versace’s shoes and that actress is Penelope Cruz.

Cruz is confirmed to be taking on the pivotal role in FX’s Versace: American Crime Story, as reported by E! News.  The show will follow the murder of Gianni Versace, Donatella’s brother, by Andrew Cunanan in 1997.

It has already been announced that Darren Criss will take on the role of the murderer and Edgar Ramirez will play Gianni Versace.

Lady Gaga and Sara Paulson were both rumored to play Donatella Versace, but executive producer Ryan Murphy shot those rumors down back in February.

Versace will be the third season of the American Crime series.  It will begin filming in April and will air sometime in 2018.  The second season, which will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina will alternate filming with Versace and also air in 2018.

Cruz hardly appears on television, but is known for her roles several movies including her Oscar-winning one in Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2009.  She just finished filming Murder on the Orient Express.

No further casting for the show has been announced at this time.





Emily Bruno
