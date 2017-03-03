Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt are expecting their second child

Congratulations to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and playwright/director Erica Schmidt who announced they are expecting their second child!

The couple confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, March 1st, after Schmidt showed off her baby bump at the premiere of the new off-broadway play she wrote and directed called All The Fine Boys. Dinklage, 47, was also in attendance at play’s opening, beaming proudly by Schmidt’s side.

The stars of the play, which include Scream Queens star Abigail Breslin, all posed with Schmidt on the red carpet, holding on to her growing baby bump.

The two have been married since 2011.The couple already have a 5-year-old daughter, whose name they chose to keep private.

At the 2012 Golden Globes, Dinklage revealed that technology helps him feel relieved about leaving his daughter with a babysitter while he attended the award shows. He also spoke about life as a new dad to Metro.

“Everything’s fine — so far. She’s a baby,” he said at the time. “Crying never killed anyone. Well, maybe that’s not true.”

There will be a lot more crying when the second baby arrives! Congratulations to the family!