‘Power Rangers’ actor pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing roommate

Former Power Rangers star Ricardo Medina has plead guilty to the killing of his roommate, Josh Sutter and faces six years in prison.

In 2016, the Power Rangers Wild Force actor was arrested and charged with the murder of his roommate and faced 26 years to life in prison.

On Jan. 31, 2015, the two men got into an argument in the apartment they shared when Medina grabbed a samurai sword that was lying around the apartment and deliberately stabbed Sutter repeatedly. Sutter died shortly after. The argument was about Medina’s girlfriend.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, arrested and booked Medina for murder that same day, but he was soon released after the trial hearing because the case was rejected by the DA. Then on Jan.14, 2016 2016 Medina was arrested again on a new charge and bail was set at $1 million.

Eventually, the actor took a plea deal to drop the murder charges and was convicted on voluntary manslaughter, a lesser charge that will now only put him behind bars for six years instead of the 26 his was facing before.

A statement released by Medina back from February of 2015 when he was first released read, “I’m very, very, very sorry for what occurred. I’m very happy to be out of jail and my heart goes out to the Sutter family.”

Medina starred as the Red Wild Force Ranger a.k.a. Cole Evans on the Power Rangers Wild Force series on FOX and ABC Kids’ in 2002. Power Rangers got picked back up and rebooted in 2011 for Power Rangers Samurai series, introducing Medina and his character to a whole new generation of kids after it was bought back from Disney by Haim Saban.