Pregnant Ciara poses topless for new photo shoot

A pregnant Ciara posed topless with her husband, Russell Wilson and her 2-year-old son, Future, for a brand new photo shoot.
The singer posed shirtless and showed off her baby bump in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
Several of the stunning pics feature Ciara with her son and one shows her holding him while Wilson is behind her touching her stomach.
Ciara and her family can do No Wrong! 🤰🏽👨👩👧👦 pic.twitter.com/GujKtUxjOm
Ciara and her family can do No Wrong! 🤰🏽👨👩👧👦 pic.twitter.com/GujKtUxjOm
Ciara took to social media following the release of the pics and shared the shot of her and the two men in her life.
“Just The 4 Of Us,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/LXwHz2DJQc
Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/LXwHz2DJQc
The 31-year also showed off her pregnancy body wearing nothing under a clear trench coat.
"There's this unspoken word: love. When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love." @ciara https://t.co/2ZofKpufyM
"There's this unspoken word: love. When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love." @ciara https://t.co/2ZofKpufyM
Ciara gushed about her family during the interview and said that Wilson is so supportive of her.
The R&B songtress and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who were married last July, announced in October that they are expecting their first little one together.
