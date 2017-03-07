Pregnant Ciara poses topless for new photo shoot

Screenshot via YouTube

March 07 16:18 2017

A pregnant Ciara posed topless with her husband, Russell Wilson and her 2-year-old son, Future, for a brand new photo shoot.

The singer posed shirtless and showed off her baby bump in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Several of the stunning pics feature Ciara with her son and one shows her holding him while Wilson is behind her touching her stomach.

Ciara took to social media following the release of the pics and shared the shot of her and the two men in her life.

“Just The 4 Of Us,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The 31-year also showed off her pregnancy body wearing nothing under a clear trench coat.

Ciara gushed about her family during the interview and said that Wilson is so supportive of her.

The R&B songtress and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who were married last July, announced in October that they are expecting their first little one together.





