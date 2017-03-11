Pregnant Ciara “doing well” after car accident

Ciara was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Fri., March 10 and thankfully neither her nor the other driver sustained any injuries.

The singer was trying to make a left turn in her Mercedes SUV, when another car crashed into the passenger side of the SUV. The LAPD told E! News that both parties were very amicable and that there would be no further investigation.

Sources at the scene said that Ciara appeared calm and collected, while the other driver was more stunned. The “I Bet” singer’s rep confirmed that “Ciara and the baby are doing well” and insisted that “the (other) driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car.”

Ciara is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced in October 2016 that they were expecting their first child together.

The mom-to-be took to Twitter to let her fans know how grateful she is for emerging unscathed from the accident.

Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017

Wilson also tweeted out to inform everyone that his wife and future child were doing well

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

We’re so happy that Ciara’s okay!