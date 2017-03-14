Princess Diana’s ex addresses rumors that he’s Prince Harry’s father (Video)

Princess Diana’s ex, James Hewitt, is addressing those pesky rumors that have been swirling for some time suggesting that he fathered Prince Harry.

Hewitt appeared on the Australian TV show titled Sunday Night and was asked directly if the prince was his son.

“Are you Harry’s father?” host Melissa Doyle asked, to which Hewitt responded with a firm, “No, I’m not.”

Hewitt said that he and the late princess began their affair in 1986, which would have put Prince Harry at two years old. Therefore, by his account, Hewitt could not possibly be the prince’s father.

So why do these rumors keep coming up? Well Hewitt believes there is only one answer to that.

“Sells papers,” he said as to the reason this story has continued to be spewed out in the media.

When speaking about his affair with the princess Hewitt said, “It’s a gradual period, and then, you know, suddenly you can’t get enough of each other or see each other as much as you want.” He was Princess Di’s horseback riding instructor and detailed some of the things they would do after her riding lessons saying, “I’d cook and she’d wash up. Just dinner and relaxing and laughing.”

Hewitt’s timeline of the affair is around the same time Prince Charles was reportedly seeing his Camilla Parker-Bowles, who he married in 2005.