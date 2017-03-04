A ‘Princess Diaries 3’ could still happen

Mia Thermopolis will return says key cast member Julie Andrews.

The last we had hope for a new Princess Diaries movie was last spring when Director Garry Marshall admitted the third film was in the works. In an interview with People, Marshall said that he and star Anne Hathaway had been talking about the sequel with high expectations.

“Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we’re going to do it.”

Unfortunately, in the summer of 2016 Marshall tragically passed away due to complications of pneumonia.

Since then it seemed as if any talk of a new Princess Diaries movie was off the table. That is, until now. In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Julie Andrews said that both she and Hathaway are still very keen on making the third installment.

“I think we might do it in honor of him.” Andrews said in reference to Marshall. Andrews admitted that the movie making process is a long one and she is “not sure what the status is right now.”