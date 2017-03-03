Priscilla Presley reveals daughter Lisa Marie’s children have been with her for 9 months

Priscilla Presley has revealed in a recent interview that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s children have been living with her for nearly a year.

Presley shared with ET that Lisa Marie’s 8-year-old twins Finley and Harper, have been living with her for the past nine months as Lisa Marie sorts out her messy divorce with fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Presley said. “They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

The 71-year-old former actress also disclosed that her daughter, despite receiving $100,000 a month from her father’s estate, is claiming to be more that $7 million in debt. Lisa Marie claimed, “I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value.”

People reports that Michael Lockwood is also being accused of sexual misconduct, with Lisa Marie claiming that she found inappropriate photos of her children on his computer. Lockwood and his attorneys have denied the claims and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not filed charges.

Priscilla Presley has maintained that the divorce is a private matter and one that will be resolved for the benefit of Lisa Marie’s daughters.

“Nothing is sorted out yet,” Presley said. “Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children.”