We’re getting down to the wire on season 21 of The Bachelor and that means digging deeper into the pasts of the contestants lives, right?

Well, we sure thought so when Raven Gates, who is Nick Viall’s standout contestant from Hoxie, Arkansas, revealed to the world that she never had an orgasm. However Gates’ now ex-boyfriend, has come out of the woodwork to refute the statement.

Who knew my icey heart could melt so easily ❄️ #thebachelor A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:28pm PST



On her fantasy suite date, Gates told Viall that she had never said “I love you,” to a man and had never had an orgasm with her last partner, or before that. In previous episodes, viewers learned that Gates had walked in on her ex while he was with another woman, attacked him and subsequently called things off.

Gates’ ex, Hunter Henry, has decided to set the record straight regarding the couple’s contentious two-year relationship.

“Comments made by Raven about our relationship are skewed and untrue,” Henry explained to Us Weekly, “However, I wish her all the best.”

Truthfully, we spent most of our date just eating the orange slices #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:29pm PST



As far as Gates’ comments about Henry in the bedroom, he contests, “Definitely not true about the whole orgasm thing. And she has told me she loved me multiple times, just for the record.”

This is not the first time a Bachelor Nation ex has decided to tell their side of the story. Last season, finalist Robby Hayes was confronted by rumors that he had broken up with his girlfriend once he heard he was cast on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette.