Ray Liotta reveals the dirt while handcuffed to Jennifer Lopez on ‘WWHL’ (Video)

Shades of Blue stars Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez may play cops arresting people on TV, but Andy Cohen decided to handcuff them and keep them in cuffs unless Liotta answered a few questions. Let’s just say the actor wasn’t shy.

On a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Cohen stated that he got Lopez to “plead the fifth” every time she’s been on the show, however, Jenny from the block was hoping her luck would change with Liotta by her side. Cohen though, decided to play the game with a little twist and broke out a set of handcuffs.

The show host announced that he would uncuff them if Liotta answered all the questions to which Lopez exclaimed,”What the f**k?!” Cohen then said if Ray pleaded the fifth to any of the questions JLo would get a question. And if she pleaded the fifth, well they would have to stay handcuffed.

Liotta though wasn’t shy and delivered the dirt on the tough questions including that out of all the actresses he worked with Sigourney Weaver was his worst kiss! He also revealed that he believes Clint Eastwood is definitely the most overrated actor of the ’80s and ’90s! But there was a question about Lopez that he just couldn’t answer.

See what that is in the clip below: