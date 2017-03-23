‘Rehab Addict’ star Nicole Curtis being sued by City of Minneapolis

Rehab Addict Nicole Curtis’ company is being sued for allegedly not rehabbing a home the HGTV star bought in Minnesota four years ago.

KARE noted that the City of Minneapolis has filed a lawsuit against Curtis’ company, Detroit Renovations, claiming that a dilapidated home she purchased in 2013 has not being renovated at all. Curtis bought the home for just $2 and promised to remodeled it like she has done with several properties on her show. However, the city claims that she failed to meet the terms laid out in the contract and instead did nothing to the house.

The city further alleges that Curtis’ company had agreed to have at least basic repairs done on the blighted house within the first year of purchase. But the suit filed in January states that Detroit Renovations “failed to substantially complete the Minimum Improvements on the Property.” Moreover, the suit also claims that property taxes on the house have not been paid and the house is not insured. Therefore, the plaintiffs believe that she should return the property back to the City of Minneapolis.

Curtis though is not taking these claims lying down and has fired back at the city via social media.

The thing is –I hoard house parts and every bit of documentation about those houses. pic.twitter.com/thgUYOlix4 — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 22, 2017

In addition to that tweet, Curtis took to Instagram and talked about ignoring “negativity.”

“I told my team to ignore the negativity,” she wrote. “The only way I’ve gotten this far is by staying on my path and remembering that those that have the time to disband such hate on others …well, let’s just say happy, successful people don’t do that.”