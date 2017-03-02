Review: ‘How Can I Compete’ by the Magic Gang

The Magic Gang are back and better than ever with their latest single, “How Can I Compete,” out now on Yala! Records. Fans of fellow U.K. dream-pop idols like Swim Deep and Peace will love the way this ambitious Brighton band lace their choruses with the sound of summertime.

“How Can I Compete” is a bit of a departure from the harder geek-rock the Magic Gang became known for after their debut single, “No Fun,” premiered in 2015. Less reliant on feedback and more peppy than grunge, the Magic Gang show immense growth through subtle reinvention. Clearly derived from the wavy sounds of the Beach Boys and (more recently) the Kooks, these British rockers find a way to make their desperate ploys for love sound cheerful. The easy melody and distinct bass-line drive the track forward. Most importantly, the song achieves romance and nostalgia for the ‘50s and ‘60s pop sound without being gimmicky. This is a song that all music lovers will play on repeat, no matter if they are headstrong indie fans or if they prefer pure pop.

With two EPs and a slew of SoundCloud streams under their belts, the Magic Gang have been tearing up the studio working on their newest work. Partnering with legends like Hugo White of the Maccabees will give the Magic Gang the kind of high-profile release they deserve. With a few more tweaks to their sound and a tad more confidence, the Magic Gang could have a very promising future ahead of them.

The Magic Gang are hitting the road in the United Kingdom this spring. Here’s hoping they make it across the pond soon! In the meantime, let “How Can I Compete” be the soundtrack to your daydreams of breezy drives down the coast.