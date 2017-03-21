California jazz/crossover artist Jody Giachello, who goes by the alias Fourth Dimension (4D), is an innovative drummer and producer who has been playing drums for most of his life. Giachello’s father taught him how to play drums at the age of two and his involvement in jazz bands form middle school to college helped paved his drive and passion for music.

During his years while attending Berklee College of Music, he studied privately with Afo-Cuban and Brazilian jazz drummer Francisco Mela and was involved with legendary jazz trombonist Hal Crook’s ensemble for several semesters. Giachello has toured nationally and internationally with Concord Records jazz prodigy Taylor Eigsti and performed two separate six-week runs on Broadway with the world’s largest touring magic show, The Illusionists. He has also contributed on drums for the Los Angeles-based punk/hardcore band Chotto Ghetto for the past nine years, all the while producing music for his Fourth Dimension project.

In his newest launch, entitled Millennial Kingdom Vol. 1, the album will be his latest offering since 2014’s Tesseract EP.

In this recording which Giachello has composed, recorded, mixed and produced himself, the first track“Watchmen’s Warning (Promonition)” elicits some jazzy funk layers. The song is first set up with an announcer doing a countdown for some inner-space adventure. Sparse electronic beats and tight musicianship on the keys sets up the moody melodic overtures. There is a full-on fuzzy distortion aspect coming from the moog. An out of this world element to the drumming and some radioactive guitars set up some dizzying effects to the track.

Towards the second track, “Mr. Sinister,” we go on a troubling journey through some dark territory. The reverb vibrates through a moody enclosed soundscape. The keys hinge upon a modernized sound that is backed by an intense drumming backbeat. The sound is jam-packed with a funky and unique vibe that undulates with a retrograde stance.

On “Nuclear Fusion (Star Light),” a bit of Contemporary Radio connotations leaks in along with the melodic tunes. The thoughtful soundscapes with jazzy playing and dazzling drums being offset by guitar solos streaming in and out of the song is reminiscent of jazz ensembles from the 60s and 70s. The homage to Herbie Hancock, Tony Williams, Bill Cobham, Weather Report, Miles Davis and Mahavishnu Orchestra isn’t the only ode these sonically tight-knit arrangements pay. These smooth renditions also offer glimpses into the pop sector of music, bearing jazz fusion compositions that remain accessible to the general public.

On “Gateway to Sol III” and “The Return of the Nephilim (Kosmokraters),” the warbling sounds of technological fare mixes in technology with rhythms from bass and fast drums for a cohesive and enticing blend of jazzy infused musicianship that is to its core soulful.

On the last track, “Darkness Rising,” cements some jazzy outcomes with nuances of Comtemporary Music fare. Giachello really hones his drumming skills here as his interworking’s on the drum combines effects from the synths.

In this conceptual piece of work, there appears to be many dimensions to Millennial Kingdom Vol. 1. For example, one layer is its soulful approach that utilizes all aspects of the synths, spiraling guitars and precision producing rhythms on bass. The other happens to be its electronic-based sounds on keyboard that elicits an added retro layering to the music.

This album happens to be only something a multi-dimensional musician like 4D could dream up. Jam-packed from the get-go with ill-contained beats from Giachello’s drumming and electronic style, these tightly arranged tracks are assembled to speak to both the mind and soul.

Milennial Kingdom Vol. 1 is a part of a 2 part concept album. The album is due out March 31 through Long Beach-based label Dankradio.