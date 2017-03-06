Robert Osborne TCM host dead at 84

Robert Osborne, Turner Classic Movies host for more than two decades, has passed away. He was 84.

TCM announced the death of their longtime host, who was also an affluent movie historian, on Monday.

In the statement TCM said “All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne. Robert was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than 23 years.”

Osborne’s work for TCM began in 1994 as the host of their films, giving audiences at home information and interaction with the cable network channel.

Osborne’s wasn’t new to hosting, prior to his work with TCM. He was an on-air personality for the Movie Channel from 1986-93. He also served as a reporter for the CBS Morning News in the late ’80s, along with other similar gigs in New York and Los Angeles. In 1977, he worked for The Hollywood Reporter and wrote for the “Rambling Reporter” column.

Osborne got his start in the Hollywood under a contract with Lucille Ball and her real-life and TV husband Desi Arnaz, from I Love Lucy as an actor. He made cameo appearances on TV shows like The Beverly Hillbillies and Ball was so impressed by Osborne that she encouraged him to write books, thus he penned Academy Awards Illustrated, a history of the Oscars.

His cause of death has yet to be reported.