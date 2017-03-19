Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry was found dead inside his residence on Saturday, March 18. He was 90.

The St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed Berry’s death on its Facebook page. The post said that officers responded to a medical emergency and performed lifesaving techniques. “Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.”

While Berry’s contemporary Elvis Presley was known as “The King”, Berry was “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” As one of the most influential rock stars of his time, Berry seemed to know what music would be popular before the kids he played for knew what they liked. By mixing the twang of country music with the soul of the blues, Berry helped to create new music that would be known as rock and roll.

Berry wrote songs about cars, girls, and wild parties. However, his self-confidence and enthusiasm for music made him influential to more than just teenagers. Berry was an inspiration to other musicians as well. John Lennon once said “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”

With immortal songs like “Johnny B. Goode” and “Sweet Little Sixteen,” Chuck Berry will surely never be forgotten.

Berry’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.