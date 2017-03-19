Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Screenshot via YouTube

Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
March 19 10:17 2017

Legendary musician Chuck Berry was found dead inside his residence on Saturday, March 18. He was 90.

The St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed Berry’s death on its Facebook page. The post said that officers responded to a medical emergency and performed lifesaving techniques. “Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.”

While Berry’s contemporary Elvis Presley was known as “The King”, Berry was “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” As one of the most influential rock stars of his time, Berry seemed to know what music would be popular before the kids he played for knew what they liked. By mixing the twang of country music with the soul of the blues, Berry helped to create new music that would be known as rock and roll.

Berry wrote songs about cars, girls, and wild parties. However, his self-confidence and enthusiasm for music made him influential to more than just teenagers. Berry was an inspiration to other musicians as well. John Lennon once said “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”

With immortal songs like “Johnny B. Goode” and “Sweet Little Sixteen,” Chuck Berry will surely never be forgotten.

Berry’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.





view more articles

About Article Author

Sckylar Gibby-Brown
Sckylar Gibby-Brown

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Monty Williams’ wife killed in car crash

Monty Williams’ wife killed in car crash

Arnold Palmer leaves behind greater legacy than golf game

Arnold Palmer leaves behind greater legacy than golf game

Pat Conroy, author of ‘The Prince of Tides,’ dies at 70

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.