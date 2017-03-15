RuPaul secretly wed his partner of 23 years

We can now add RuPaul to the growing list of celebs who secretly wed this year. The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race secretly married his longtime partner three months ago and is just now telling everyone.

On Hollywood Today Live he told Ross Matthews and Amanda Salas that he and his partner of 23 years secretly got married on their anniversary, which also happens to be his husband’s birthday, back in January.

“I’ve never said this on television before but we are married,” RuPaul confessed. “We got married on our 23rd. I met him on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year — in January.”

His husband, Georges, owns a 60,000 acre ranch spanning from Wyoming to South Dakota that RuPaul has very little interest in. Geroges interest in the show biz is likewise.

“He’s a great guy, but he doesn’t care about show business at all. He couldn’t care less”, the 56-year old TV personality said.

“Most of the time, he’s on the ranch … but he doesn’t want me to come there,” RuPaul continued, saying they prefer to go to more “glamorous” locales like Paris and Maui. God bless you, Wyoming, but it’s very boring and it’s the most isolated place on earth.”

So while they may still in the honeymoon phase it seems he and his partner probably won’t be moving in together anytime soon, despite their marital bliss.

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH1 on March 24.