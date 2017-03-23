Ryan Gosling explains why he giggled his way through the Oscars mishap

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know the Oscar Best Picture mixup of 2017 was one of the most talked about award show moments of all time. There were plenty of priceless reactions, from Emma Stone’s intense face drop while repeating “oh my god” to The Rock’s stunned expression. But one of the best reactions of the night was from Ryan Gosling who could not stop giggling while the mishap unfolded.

Since the Oscars, people have been speculating why Gosling could not hold it together. On Wednesday, March 22, at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas Gosling finally addressed his case of the giggles at the Academy Awards.

The “surreal” moment made the La La Land star worried because he genuinely thought someone was hurt, as reported by People.

“I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard, ‘Oh Moonlight won,’ and I was so relieved that I started laughing.”

The 36-year-old was genuinely happy for Moonlight too, as he called the film an “incredible achievement.”

Check out the video below of Gosling addressing his viral laughing moment at the Oscars.

We all know how hard it is to get rid of a case of the giggles, so we feel you Ryan! And we’re happy that his worst case scenario did not play out!