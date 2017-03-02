Saint Patrick’s Day Pearl Earring Giveaway!

Pearl earrings are a staple for any jewelry box. The Pearl Source is giving away a classic set with a twist for Saint Patrick’s Day!

These beautiful Tahitian South Sea Pearl Stud Earrings are a vivid shade of green. Finding pearls in these exotic colors is very rare and these studs are sure to exceed your expectations.

May the luck of the Irish be with you!

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: Simplicity and elegance have never made such a perfect combination. The Pearl Source is giving away a beautiful pair of 8mm Green Tahitian South Sea pearl stud earrings on elegant 14K yellow gold stud backings. (see side bar on The Pearl Source product page to view the green studs) The pearl earrings have ‘Very High’ grade luster, our highest category available, and are AAA in quality. *Retail Value: $549.00

Sponsor: The Pearl Source

Number of Winners: 1

Multiple entries allowed

*For prizes valued at $500 or more, the winner must be at least 18 years old. No person may win such a prize more than once in any six-month period.