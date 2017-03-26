‘Orange is the New Black’s’ Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married!

A year after they announced their engagement, Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley and her fiancée Lauren Morelli have officially tied the knot.

Martha Stewart Weddings reported that the couple got married on Saturday, March 25. Beth Helmstetter Events planned and designed the confetti-themed occasion. The colorful theme was chosen because of the couple’s mutual love for Funfetti cake and their desire for a non-traditional wedding. Wiley’s parents officiated the ceremony and the newlyweds made their entrance as a married couple to the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Both women wore outfits designed by Christian Siriano. Guests had dinner surrounded by colorful garlands and sparkling lights amidst colorful floral and citrus centerpieces.

The couple met while working on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black television show. Wiley is one of the show’s stars and Morelli is a writer/producer.