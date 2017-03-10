Sara Gilbert and John Goodman create ‘Roseanne’ parody reunion (Video)

Actors Sara Gilbert and John Goodman reunited for a Roseanne parody on The Talk.

It’s been two whole decades since the four-time Emmy and three-time Golden Globe winning sitcom, Roseanne aired its last season. Continuous syndication reruns on various TV networks (Country Music Channel, TVLand and WeTV), has kept it relevant and the fanbase growing. But this week,Gilbert, who played Darlene Conor on the show, did a parody reunion with her TV dad, Goodman, who played Dan Conor on Roseanne. The two created the parody on Gilbert’s show The Talk, which she co-hosts with Sharon Osborne and company.

In the less than two-minute skit, Gilbert and Goodman are seen on the couch, on a set made to look almost identical to the Connor’s living room from the ’90s. Gilbert hilariously confesses to Goodman that she is a talk show host and he responds, “As long as you’re happy you know, me and your mom will support ya. You know for a minute there I thought you were gonna tell me you were gay.” A remark that coincides with Gibert’s real-life sexual orientation.

Watch the hilarious clip below: