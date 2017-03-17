Selena Gomez felt she ‘wasn’t good enough’ for her older fans

Selena Gomez graced the cover of Vogue’s April issue and opened up about the pressure of being a performer.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

In the issue, the singer got more candid than ever before about her mental health.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she confessed.

Even though she’s surrounded by dancers and opening acts like DNCE, the 24-year-old’s feelings of being away from home had taken a toll on her during concerts and affected her mental health.

“My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion,” she said.

Gomez also touched on the fact that her audience maturing with her put more pressure on her as well. As she was “used to performing for kids,” when she first rose to fame.

The former Disney star went from the crowd “pinky promising never to allow anybody to make them feel they weren’t good enough” to them drinking and smoking at her shows.

Maybe it’s time Gomez hit up her good old Disney friend Miley Cyrus about growing up in the spotlight. Although Cyrus had a rough patch, she seems to still be on top!