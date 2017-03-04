Former ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson accused of sexual assault

Danny Masterson is being investigated over allegations of sexual assault. The actor played Hyde on the hit sitcom That ’70s Show.

According to The Huffington Post, the investigation was first reported by Tony Ortega, a journalist who runs an anti-Scientology website called The Underground Bunker.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement to TheWrap on Fri., March 3. They reported, “Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s.”

The women came into contact with Masterson through the Church of Scientology and were pressured to keep the allegations quiet.

On Friday, Jenni Weinman, Masterson’s rep, issued a statement which named one of the three women who came forward. In fact, Weinman claimed that she had a relationship with the actor which lasted six-years.

“During their long relationship, she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least three other famous actors and musicians,” said Weinman.

“When [Masterson] ended the relationship, she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him,” the statement continued.

Ortega spoke to Leah Remini, a former Scientologist and actress, whom he credited for encouraging the alleged victims to come forward. Remini told him that many former scientologists claim they were victimized by the group.

“I met with the LAPD, Remini told Ortega. “I met with Detective Reyes, and I told her these victims deserve to be heard.”

Even more, she recently said on her A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, that the church would go to great lengths to protect its celebrity members.

No charges have been filed against Masterson.