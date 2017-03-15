Shannen Doherty posts emotional throwback video of moment she shaved her head

Screenshot via YouTube

March 15 11:50 2017

As we all know Shannen Doherty has been battling breast cancer for the last few years and bravely documenting her journey every step of the way. On Monday, March 13, she shared an emotional throwback video of one of the most difficult moments in her bout with the disease.

Doherty took to Instagram and posted the throwback clip from last July when she made the decision to shave her head.

“This day, when I first had to shave my head since my hair was falling out from chemo…..laughing thru the tears,” she captioned the video post. “It’s grown back since. Funny how hair at the time seems like such a big deal.”

The former 90210 actress has shown such strength during her fight and has really been an inspiration to so many people. And everyone pulling for her was happy to learn that she completed her chemotherapy and radiation treatments a few weeks ago.





