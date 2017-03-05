Singer and music executive Tommy Page dies at 46

Singer Tommy Page has died at the age of 46 of what appeared to be a suicide.

Billboard reported the singer-songwriter, whose single “I’ll Be Your Everything” reached No.1 on the Top 100 chart in 1990, died on March 3.

Page’s single was also co-written by Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block. Knight posted on social media about the loss.

So sad to hear about this.😢#riptommypage. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones — Jordan Knight (@jordanknight) March 4, 2017

He later became part of Warner Bros./Reprise Records and worked as an A&R executive and vice president. He helped the careers of artists including Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and David Foster.

In 2011, he went to work for Billboard as an associate publisher before being promoted to publisher.

John Amato, President of Billboard Entertainment Group, said in a statement, “We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page. He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

He is survived by his partner, Charlie, along with their three children.

Wahlberg, who now stars on the CBS show Blue Bloods, shared a throwback photo of a recording session for “I’ll Be Your Everything.”

Other celebrities also remembered him.

#TommyPage: I remember his same genuine smile he have every time you saw him. A very sad loss. #riptommypage ❤😔 — Joey McIntyre (@joeymcintyre) March 5, 2017

So sad and shocked to hear about the passing of @Tommypage, one of our beloved guest stars on Full House. 😢 RIP Tommy. ❤ pic.twitter.com/93rlvDu8or — Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) March 4, 2017