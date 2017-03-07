‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson reveals he is “happy and sober” now

After taking a break from social media and being noticeably absent on a few episodes of Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is finally back to to update his fans on his sobriety journey.

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday, March 6, to post a picture of himself looking happy and healthy and take the time to thank those who have supported him and to look forward to what the future has in store for him.

The 23-year-old drew concerns back in December 2016 when he was not appearing in any Saturday Night Live sketches nor was he present for the traditional “good-byes” the show holds at the end. At the turn of the new year, Davidson started popping up here and there. But it is wasn’t until now that we know the reason behind his disappearance.

In September 2016, Davidson revealed to High Times (the magazine about marijuana) that he was prescribed medical marijuana after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 18 and would not be able to do the show without the drug, as he would be in too much pain.

We are so happy for Pete and support him on his journey!