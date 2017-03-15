‘SNL’ ‘Weekend Update’ segment gets summer primetime slot

Credit: YouTube

March 15 13:36 2017

If you love the “Weekend Update” segment that airs in the middle of Saturday Night Live episodes, get ready for the summer when the show gets its own half hour slot!

NBC has ordered four primetime, half hour specials of “Weekend Update” to air starting on Aug. 10, at 9 p.m., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Current “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host and several SNL cast members are expected to appear on the specials, although it is not confirmed just yet who will appear or what characters they will portray.

NBC Entertainment chairmen Robert Greenblatt said this about the decision to give the popular segment four primetime slots.

SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! —  so we didn’t want them to take the summer off.  We’re thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh “Weekend Update” shows in primetime this August.”

This is not the first time “Weekend Update” has received its own primetime specials. Back in 2008, the segment had three primetime specials in the summer after they recorded their highest ratings at the time, due to the McCain/Obama election. This current season of SNL though has smashed those records thanks to the Trump/Clinton election.

SNL announced the news on their twitter page on Tuesday, March 14, with the following tweet:

We can’t wait for Aug. 10!





