‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator Stephen Hillenburg reveals ALS diagnosis

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Variety reported Hillenburg made a statement about the news, saying this would not keep him from being part of the long running Nickelodeon series. It has been on the air since 1999.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on SpongeBob SquarePants and my other passions for as long as I am able. My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time.”

ALS is also known as amyotropic lateral sclerosis, which is a terminal illness that is known to be very rare and affects the nerve cells located in the spinal cord and brain.

According to a source who is close to the animator said he was in the early stages of the disease and had recently received the diagnosis.

Before creating the hit kids show, Hillenburg was a marine biology teacher and turned his passion for the ocean into animation, which was how SpongeBob was born. In addition to the show, he also directed the 2004 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. He served as co-writer and executive producer for the sequel, which came out in 2015.

Nickelodeon also made a statement expressing their support for Hillenburg. “Our thoughts and support are with Steve and his family during this difficult time. Out of respect for their wishes for privacy, we will have no further comment.”

SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for seasons 10 and 11.