Spring into barbeque season with these amazing products from Grillbot, Moore’s and Gringo Bandito

A bit of fresh air, some crocuses popping up and what else is there to think about other than firing up your barbeque grill? Before you do, we tried some amazing products that are must haves for grilling.

Get it clean. Ditch the scrub brush for the GrillBot automatic grill cleaning robot. This rechargeable, set it and forget it grill cleaner will have you grilling even more frequently than ever. Press a the button, set the cleaning time, close the lid and move on to prep your dinner. Come back to a clean grill that’s ready to light. How you ask? The grillbot is driven by a sophisticated CPU chip that controls the movement, speed, and direction of the brushes.

The GrillBot also has replaceable wire brushes so instead of having to replace the whole unit, simply order new brushes. The lithium ion battery can also be replaced.

Make prep work easy. With so many marinades to choose from, it can be easier to pick one up that take the time to make one from scratch. But how do you know if they’re actually any good? Word of mouth is a really great way, so we’re going to recommend the Moore’s line of BBQ and wing sauces. I used the Zesty Garden Herb Marinade and Original marinades on some chicken first, which for me is a great way to truly test the flavor profile of a marinade. My family loves herb marinades, but this one by is by far the best one I have ever tried – including homemade. The original was a simple blend with a kick of soy.

But you know how fickle spring is, and we were itching to have more of the original marinade, so instead of grilling, we tossed some sliced pork in the marinade and sauteed it. Adding some veggies and a bit more marinade we had a quick dinner that had everyone looking for seconds.

Add a bit of spice. Now if you’re on a tight schedule, pre-cooking chicken to use later is a great way to catch sales and have a quick meal ready which is what I did when I used the marinades above. The problem is how to add some zest without overcooking the meat. This is where the Gringo Bandito line of hot sauces comes in. Our go-to meal here is chicken tacos, and with having some leftover and unseasoned chicken to use I suggested that instead of trying to add seasoning after the fact we add flavor with the sauces. Let me be clear first, we have a 2-gallon jar of jalapenos in the fridge, so we like spicy. These hot sauces added so much flavor with just a few shakes it made no difference that the meat wasn’t seasoned. The green sauce had a great tang followed by a smooth heat while the original red sauce packed a bit more of a punch and a smoky after bite. To be honest, we were a tad nervous to try the hot hot sauce. And we were right. But while it packs quite a punch the full flavor profile is maintained and not tossed aside for the sake of heat.

Now you’re ready to go out and grill. Just check the forecast first!