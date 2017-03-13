Spring cleaning just got easier with Closet Revival!

Designer Revival’s owner, Tiffany Keriakos, has launched Closet Revival, a consignment service for the upscale.

Whether you regret that purchase of a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag or need to give your Versace one-size-too-small stilettos a new home, this might be the solution if you’re living in Manhattan.

While it’s easier to eBay your clutter, sometimes we’re not so keen in trusting a stranger with our designer frocks.

“While shopping consignment is always a thrill, it is just as exciting to tap into the cash your closet holds by swapping out the old for some new,” says Keriakos. “Life is too short to have to deal with a cluttered closet.”

Closet Revival offers in-home service, where consultants will evaluate your closet if you’re looking to get rid of 10 or more items you want to give away.

After determining the value in your designer items, you can cash in on your old wardrobe and even look at what Closet Revival has to offer with its capsule collections.

Right now, the company is focusing on some vintage Chanel goodies that will have you easily filtering through the right size for your body.

With the money saved, I would definitely be lusting over the Chanel platform boots and vintage jumpsuit.

Now, who said spring cleaning needed to be a drag?

To get more information on service charges or to make an appointment, contact info@designerrevival.com to get rid of your clutter in as little as two weeks.