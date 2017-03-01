Syfy entices cosplay community with new reality competition

Syfy has developed a new show specifically for this growing popularity that is cosplay, called Cosplay Melee, to debut on March 21 at 10/9c.

This new reality competition will be a weekly series that will pit four extremely talented cosplayers against each other in a head-to-head battle to see who can create the most extravagant full-bodied costumes. Each creation they decide to make has to be an original concept and they must not only create the outfit but they must bring the character to life through a performance as well. Whoever becomes the winner of each episode will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

For anyone unaware, cosplay is a nickname the for the phrase, costume-play. Cosplay has been around for decades (for example, Renaissance Fairs), but over the years it has developed into a huge community with extremely intricate and detailed costumes made from a variety of materials.

Judging these cosplay hopefuls are three judges that many in the comic, nerd and cosplay communities are greatly aware of. Host and judge, Yvette Nicole Brown, who many know from her role on the show Community, is a self-described “super fan girl,” and who can often be seen on hosting panels at Comic-Con in various fandoms. The next panelists are international and world renowned cosplayer, Leanna Vamp and top costume designer, Christian Beckman (The Hunger Games and Tron: Legacy).

“As a huge fan of the creativity cosplayers bring to their craft, nothing makes me happier than having a front row seat for the amazing creations set to hit the Cosplay Melee runway,” said host Brown. “These talented artists are going to shine!”