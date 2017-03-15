T.I. throws major shade at Trump after he tweets about Snoop Dogg’s video

T.I. is throwing some major shade at Donald Trump after the president tweeted about his displeasure with Snoop Dogg’s new video.

As we reported, Snoop released a video in which he mock assassinates a clown named Ronald Klump, thought to be President Trump. When the POTUS saw the video, he was not at all happy with it and took to his favorite social media site to voice his opinion about it and take a shot at Snoop Dogg at the same time.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

After that diss he threw in there, T.I. got into it and unloaded on the president with an adjective-filled diss of his own, one which Trump has yet to respond to.

Some of the adjectives Tip used to describe the prez include “tanned Muskrat” and “scrotum skin” and “fur Wig wearing” and “Alternative fact, Atomic Dog” and “diarrhea face.” Oh yeah. You can read his entire post below.

Another artist who dove into the right into the Trump/Snoop beef today is Shad Moss a.k.a. Bow Wow. The rapper dragged Trump’s wife, Melania, into it when he tweeted: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”