Tarek and Christina El Moussa show off post-split bodies amid reports of show being canceled

Well something good may have actually come out of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s nasty split and that is their rock-hard bodies, which they showed off on Instagram.

Amid reports that Flip or Flop may be canceled and that Christina is in talks to do her own spinoff show, the former couple diverted attention from those headlines by showing off their amazing bods on social media.

RELATED: ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa could get HGTV spinoff show

Christina showed off her post-breakup body in two shots of her and Tarek’s daughter, Taylor, in matching bikinis with a picture of their new puppy.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Celebrating my ten year friendship with creator Monica @Lspaceswim & the launch of Little L! 💕Check out their giveaway today so you can wear them too! A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Not to be outdone, Tarek took to the site as well to show that he’s been working on his revenge body as well and hasn’t skipped any time at the gym despite all the noise about the future of their HGTV series.

Tarek’s pic was especially inspiring to many because he looks this great after battling two different forms of cancer and a back injury, as his caption states.

“This is after battling 2 cancers and a debilitating back injury,” he wrote. “My doctor said ‘You would probably never be able to lift weights again’… that motivated me to prove him wrong and get into the best shape of my life!!!”

Regarding their hit show a spokesperson for HGTV said, “Flip or Flop still is in active production on Season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement.”

We’re happy that both Christina and Tarek look to be doing well and really hope that just maybe their show will continue with an eighth season.