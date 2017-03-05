Teresa Giudice’s mother Antonia Gorga passed away at 66

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is mourning the loss of her mother Antonia Gorga, who passed away at age 66.

Gorga, whose son Joe Gorga also appeared on the reality series, appeared on the show several times. Giudice and Gorga were very close with their mother and she often appeared on their social media channels.

Giduce posted a collage of her mother on March 4 with a caption thanking fans for support. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and everyone of your messages of love & support are so appreciated.”

While Gorga has yet to post on social media about his mother’s death, his wife, Melissa, posted a touching tribute to her mother-in-law. The couple named their daughter after the matriarch of the family.